Convicted felon federally charged after threatening Atlanta airport while armed with AR-15 rifle

A Georgia man accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been federally charged after authorities say he arrived at the busy travel hub with an AR-15-style rifle and dozens of rounds of ammunition in his truck.

Convicted felon Billy Joe Cagle, 49, was charged in a criminal complaint on Tuesday with attempted violence at an international airport, interstate communications containing threats to injure the person of another and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"As alleged in this complaint, Cagle senselessly threatened to do heinous violence to innocent travelers, at the world’s busiest airport, with a high-powered weapon that he had no legal right to possess," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. "Thanks to the vigilance of other citizens and the quick action of law enforcement, a horrible tragedy was averted."

Hertzberg said Cagle was on a FaceTime call on Monday when he allegedly threatened to "shoot up the airport." The airport Cagle was referring to was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

While on the call, Hertzberg added, Cagle allegedly stated, "I’m at the airport, and I’m gonna go rat-a-tat-tat," before abruptly ending the call.

The person on the other end of the call went to the Cartersville Police Department to report Cagle’s threat, and officers with the department alerted the Atlanta Police Department. Cartersville also provided Atlanta police with photos of Cagle and a description of the Chevrolet pickup truck he was reportedly driving.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a Monday afternoon news conference that Cagle arrived at the airport’s South Terminal at 9:29 a.m. Officers do not believe he was armed, Schierbaum said, adding that video showed him walking toward a crowded TSA checkpoint.

Officers canvassed the area and issued a "be-on-the-lookout" alert for Cagle and his Chevrolet flatbed pickup truck.

Schierbaum said officers, using a photo of Cagle, found him at 9:54 a.m. and took him into custody.

During a safety sweep of the airport’s outer perimeter, officers found Cagle’s pickup. Inside, they said they discovered an AR-15 loaded with 27 rounds in the back seat. The weapon was cleared, and the scene declared safe.

The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from both the Cartersville and Atlanta police departments and Clayton County District Attorney's office.

"This is a perfect example of ‘See Something, Say Something’ in action," FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said. "When Billy Joe Cagle’s family noticed something wasn’t right, they alerted authorities. Their quick thinking —combined with the swift, heroic response of our law enforcement partners — undoubtedly saved lives."

Cagle has a criminal history, including a "pretty significant" prior drug-possession arrest in Cartersville, according to Schierbaum.

The charges against Cagle announced Tuesday are in addition to charges announced previously. Those include terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.