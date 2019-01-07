North Carolina man approaches officers, tells them he killed woman in bathroom: report

A North Carolina man reportedly confessed — seemingly unprovoked — to police officers that he murdered a woman in his apartment over the weekend.

Jaron Kubler, 29, of Kernersville, was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 when he approached officers on the street and "stated that he had committed a murder in North Carolina," Fox affiliate WGHP reported.

Kubler allegedly said he killed a woman with a knife inside his apartment bathroom.

The man was detained, and the Metropolitan Police Department contacted the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to relay the information.

Deputies checked Kubler's residents in Kernersville and reportedly discovered a woman's body in the bathroom.

Kubler was reportedly jailed on Sunday by Washington police as a fugitive from justice.