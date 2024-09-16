Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Judge orders deportation of 'migrant influencer' who bragged about handouts, encouraged squatting: report

Leonel Moreno, 27, bragged about making over $1,000 per week on TikTok

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Trump vows to combat 'frightening' border crisis by deporting migrant criminals if elected Video

Trump vows to combat 'frightening' border crisis by deporting migrant criminals if elected

Former Arizona Supreme Court Judge Andrew Gould joins 'Fox News Live' to weigh in on national security threats the U.S. faces under the Biden-Harris administration.

The illegal migrant from Venezuela who went viral on social media for mocking America and encouraging squatting has been ordered to leave the U.S., according to an exclusive report by the New York Post.

Homeland Security sources told the Post that an Ohio-based judge ordered Leonel Moreno, 27, to be deported from the country on September 9.

Moreno was initially arrested in March for not showing up to required check-ins with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He had illegally crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 23, 2022.

Whether or not Moreno will actually be deported is up in the air, according to the Post. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s administration recently stopped accepting flights of migrants, complicating the deportation process.

VENEZUELAN 'MIGRANT INFLUENCER' WHO ENCOURAGED SQUATTING UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR GUN CHARGES: REPORT

Split image of Moreno next to gavel

Leonel Moreno was reportedly ordered to be deported earlier in September. (@Leitooficial_26/Instagram / iStock)

Moreno became infamous earlier in 2024 because of his inflammatory TikTok videos. In one clip, he flaunted a stack of cash and bragged about not working. He also also made fun of migrants who work in landscaping, construction and cleaning.

"I didn't cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave," Moreno reportedly said in Spanish. "I came to the U.S. to mark my territory."

Moreno also claimed that he made $1,000 a week on TikTok, in addition to his family being given $350 a week in government handouts. He also encouraged fellow migrants to squat in abandoned homes, according to TikTok screenshots.

ILLEGAL MIGRANT ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF RAPE AFTER BEING RELEASED BY MASSACHUSETTS COURT: ICE

Split images of Moreno's TikTok

Leonel Moreno speaks to his followers in a combination of still images taken from video. (@Leitooficial_26/Instagram)

After his TikTok account – which amassed over half a million followers – was removed earlier this year, Moreno bragged about the amount of money he earned on Facebook and Instagram.

"Yes, they closed my TikTok account, but I keep earning on Facebook and on Instagram," the migrant reportedly said in Spanish. "I won't earn the same, but I am going to get my TikTok account back. I am going to keep earning money."

Moreno speaking to camera

Venezuelan TikToker Leonel Moreno urged illegal immigrants to take over abandoned homes and invoke squatters' rights. (TikTok/Screenshot/Leonel Moreno)

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for additional information.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

