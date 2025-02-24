Anti-ICE activists disrupt LA operations, post photos, names and phone numbers of agents

Flyers showing the names, pictures, and phone numbers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have surfaced in a Southern California neighborhood.

Multiple federal law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin that anti-ICE activists, who have been interfering with ICE operations in the Los Angeles area in recent days, have now started putting up posters featuring the personal information of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers working in the Los Angeles and Southern California area.

The posters, which were written in Spanish, translate roughly to read "CAREFUL WITH THESE FACES."

"These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies. They kidnap people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died while locked up in jails, prisons, and detention centers," the posters continued.

It is unclear which activist group is putting up these posters, but ICE officials said they are aware and are investigating.

"These pathetic activists are putting targets on the backs of our law enforcement as they shield MS-13, Tren De Aragua and other vicious gangs that traffic women and children, kidnap for ransom and poison Americans with lethal drugs," a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. "These individuals will be held accountable for obstructing the law and justice. This shouldn’t be controversial."

A Los Angeles FBI spokesperson also shared a statement with Fox News warning those who interfere with law enforcement operations could face potential prosecution.

"The FBI safeguards Constitutionally-protected rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. However, any individual who impedes law enforcement operations, potentially threatening the safety of law enforcement agents and subjects of their investigations, is subject to investigation and potential prosecution by the Department of Justice," the spokesperson said.

This comes as anti-immigration activists disrupted a planned multi-agency task force operation involving ICE, Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Sunday afternoon.

ICE officials said that the operation was part of investigations targeting criminals, and was not a raid.

