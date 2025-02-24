Expand / Collapse search
US protests

Anti-ICE activists disrupt LA operations, post photos, names and phone numbers of agents

Posters are written in Spanish and feature the sensitive personal information of agents

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
Former Massachusetts sheriff warns officials who won't cooperate with ICE Video

Former Massachusetts sheriff warns officials who won't cooperate with ICE

Former Bristol County, Mass. Sheriff Thomas Hodgson joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Boston city officials refusing to cooperate with ICE deportations.

Flyers showing the names, pictures, and phone numbers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have surfaced in a Southern California neighborhood.

Multiple federal law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin that anti-ICE activists, who have been interfering with ICE operations in the Los Angeles area in recent days, have now started putting up posters featuring the personal information of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers working in the Los Angeles and Southern California area. 

The posters, which were written in Spanish, translate roughly to read "CAREFUL WITH THESE FACES."

"These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies. They kidnap people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died while locked up in jails, prisons, and detention centers," the posters continued.

NOEM MAKES AGGRESSIVE NEW MOVE TO RAMP UP ARRESTS, DEPORTATIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Anti-immigration activists flyers

Anti-ICE activists have started putting up posters with photos, names and phone numbers of ICE and HSI officers working in the LA area. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE))

It is unclear which activist group is putting up these posters, but ICE officials said they are aware and are investigating. 

NOEM ENDS BIDEN-ERA USE OF CONTROVERSIAL APP TO ALLOW MIGRANTS TO BOARD FLIGHTS, EXCEPT TO SELF-DEPORT

"These pathetic activists are putting targets on the backs of our law enforcement as they shield MS-13, Tren De Aragua and other vicious gangs that traffic women and children, kidnap for ransom and poison Americans with lethal drugs," a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. "These individuals will be held accountable for obstructing the law and justice. This shouldn’t be controversial."

TED CRUZ SLAPS BLUE STATE AUTHORITY WITH SUBPOENA OVER SHELTERING MIGRANTS AT AIRPORT: 'RECKLESS'

ICE agent flyer

Anti-ICE activists in LA are posting photos, names, and phone numbers of ICE agents.  (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE))

A Los Angeles FBI spokesperson also shared a statement with Fox News warning those who interfere with law enforcement operations could face potential prosecution. 

"The FBI safeguards Constitutionally-protected rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. However, any individual who impedes law enforcement operations, potentially threatening the safety of law enforcement agents and subjects of their investigations, is subject to investigation and potential prosecution by the Department of Justice," the spokesperson said. 

This comes as anti-immigration activists disrupted a planned multi-agency task force operation involving ICE, Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Sunday afternoon.

ICE officials said that the operation was part of investigations targeting criminals, and was not a raid.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com