©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Man pleads guilty to aggravated manslaughter charges in NJ after shooting 9-year-old girl in her sleep

Man pleads guilty in NJ shooting case that left a sleeping 9-year-old girl dead in Bridgeton

Associated Press
One of the three remaining defendants in the death of a sleeping 9-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet in her New Jersey home four years ago has entered a plea in the case.

Charles Gamble, 22, pleaded guilty last week to a first-degree charge of aggravated manslaughter, NJ.com reported Tuesday. At his upcoming sentencing in October, prosecutors are to recommend a 15-year prison term with a requirement that he must serve 85% of that time before being eligible for parole.

Authorities said several men opened fire on a group of people in Bridgeton in July 2018, missing everyone in the targeted group but sending a stray round through the rear wall of a nearby home and hitting Jennifer Trejo. Investigators found 19 bullet casings and said they believed three guns were used.

A 22-year-old  man has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter charges after accidently shooting a sleeping 9-year-old girl in her home during a shootout in NJ in 2018.

Leroy Frazier III, 24, was convicted in 2020 of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy, attempted murder and aggravated assault, but the Cumberland County jury acquitted him of a murder charge. He was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Jury selection has begun for the trial of the remaining two defendants, which is scheduled to begin next month.