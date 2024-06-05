Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois

Man killed in suburban Chicago home explosion

Victim, 77, has yet to be publicly identified

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of a 77-year-old man has been found after a house exploded in suburban Chicago.

First responders found the home leveled after the explosion about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Zurich, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

The man's body later was recovered from the rubble. His identity has not been released.

CT TIKTOKER GOES VIRAL FOR HAPLESS KITCHEN FIRE REACTION, HOPES 'PEOPLE CAN LEARN' FROM HER MISTAKE

Tiffany Koch told WLS-TV that she heard the explosion, ran outside and saw the nearby house burning.

Illinois home explosion

Firefighters work the scene of a home explosion in unincorporated Lake Zurich, Ill., Tuesday, June 4, 2024. First responders found the home leveled after an explosion about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday according to the Lake County sheriff's office. (Michael Wright via AP)

"There was this loud boom. I don’t even know how to describe it," Koch said. "It sounded like a tree fell, but there was no real shaking except for just that quick second."

Two other homes were damaged. A utility company crew had to dig up gas lines to shut off natural gas to the property. That allowed firefighters to put out the flames, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.