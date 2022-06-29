Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Parks
Published

Man gored by Yellowstone bison

Yellowstone National Park reopened last week

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bull bison in Yellowstone National Park gored a 34-year-old Colorado man on Monday. 

The park said that the Colorado Springs visitor was walking with his family on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser when the animal charged the group.

The family members did not leave the area and the bull bison continued to charge, goring the man. 

He sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

FIRE DANGER 'MODERATE' IN YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK AFTER HISTORIC FLOODS

Bison and visitors using the boardwalk at Fountain Paintpots in Yellowstone National Park.

Bison and visitors using the boardwalk at Fountain Paintpots in Yellowstone National Park. (NPS / Jim Peaco)

This is the second reported incident this year of a visitor getting too close and a bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.

The park noted that bison can run three times faster than humans and are "unpredictable." 

A Yellowstone bison lays down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. 

A Yellowstone bison lays down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., Wednesday, June 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

It cautioned that the wildlife in the park can be dangerous when approached, warning visitors to give the animals near campsites, trails, boardwalks, parking lots and in developed areas some space. 

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL: 50 MUST-SEE LANDMARKS THAT TELL OUR NATIONAL STORY

"Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity," it warned.

A "bison jam" of backed up traffic waiting for bison to cross the road is seen in the Hayden Valley, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. 

A "bison jam" of backed up traffic waiting for bison to cross the road is seen in the Hayden Valley, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo.  (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

The incident remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yellowstone reopened its southern loop to visitors last week, following historic and damaging flooding, seeing fewer visitors than normal.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.