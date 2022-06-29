Man gored by Yellowstone bison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bull bison in Yellowstone National Park gored a 34-year-old Colorado man on Monday.

The park said that the Colorado Springs visitor was walking with his family on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser when the animal charged the group.

The family members did not leave the area and the bull bison continued to charge, goring the man.

He sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

FIRE DANGER 'MODERATE' IN YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK AFTER HISTORIC FLOODS

This is the second reported incident this year of a visitor getting too close and a bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.

The park noted that bison can run three times faster than humans and are "unpredictable."

It cautioned that the wildlife in the park can be dangerous when approached, warning visitors to give the animals near campsites, trails, boardwalks, parking lots and in developed areas some space.

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL: 50 MUST-SEE LANDMARKS THAT TELL OUR NATIONAL STORY

"Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity," it warned.

The incident remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yellowstone reopened its southern loop to visitors last week, following historic and damaging flooding, seeing fewer visitors than normal.