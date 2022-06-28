Fire danger 'moderate' in Yellowstone National Park after historic floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yellowstone National Park is in "moderate" fire danger, according to officials.

"(Heads Up!) Moderate fire danger in Yellowstone. Currently, there are no active wildland fires [and] no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park," the park wrote on Twitter.

"Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds [and] some backcountry campsites," it added.

The park service noted that campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning, telling visitors to soak, stir, feel and repeat.

It also pointed out that the Greater Yellowstone area is a "fire-adapted ecosystem," with fire playing an important role in maintaining the health of the area.

This comes just weeks after floodwaters tore through the park and its surrounding communities, flooding homes and damaging infrastructure.

Recovery from the event could take months to years and federal funding for restructuring has totaled tens of millions of dollars.

The nation's first national park reopened its southern loop to visitors last week, seeing fewer visitors than normal.

As flooding has impacted parks across the U.S., wildfires have raged amid drought conditions and extreme heat.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are now more than 4,400 wildland firefighters and support personnel assigned to incidents across the country.

Since Jan. 1, 2022, 32,689 wildfires have burned more than 3.5 million acres, well above the 10-year average.