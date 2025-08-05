Man freed from jail 3 days before alleged toddler abduction in Virginia, Youngkin says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three days after walking free from jail, a repeat offender was caught on camera trying to snatch a toddler from her family at a Virginia mall, prompting Gov. Glenn Youngkin to condemn the county's soft-on-crime policies.

"There is a shocking and unforgivable pattern in Fairfax County of releasing criminals back onto Virginia’s streets instead of keeping them behind bars," Youngkin wrote on X. "The Commonwealth’s Attorney cares more about protecting criminals than about keeping children safe."

"Fairfax County parents should be horrified," Youngkin said.

Following Youngkin’s post, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares also took to X, saying his office "will examine the facts and report to the people of Fairfax why CA Descano’s [Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano] refusal to prosecute criminals has been allowed to endanger the public."

Viral video, captured on CCTV footage at around 11:35 a.m. July 18 at the Fair Oaks Shopping Center in Fair Oaks, Virginia, captured 26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin scooping up a young toddler.

Parents of the young girl found Jaldin on the second floor of the mall and got their daughter back.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, Jaldin fled the mall but was arrested a short time later at the Extended Stay hotel in Chantilly, Virginia. Jaldin allegedly stole a car from an auto shop before the alleged abduction.

He was charged with abduction of a minor and grand larceny .

Following the incident, which could have been any parents' worst nightmare, Jaldin's criminal history came to light.

Jaldin was released on his own recognizance on July 15 in connection with a hit-and-run on July 2. "Release on one’s own recognizance" is a court’s decision to allow a defendant to be released from custody without having to post bail, based on their promise to appear in court.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the offices of Youngkin and Descano for comment.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.