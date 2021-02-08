Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Man found weeks after being reported missing in Grand Canyon

He was last seen on Dec. 20 on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 60-year-old man from Maine last seen on Dec. 20 on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona was located and is OK, authorities said Sunday.

On Sunday, National Park Service officials said Stephen Coleman, who was considered missing, had been found outside of Grand Canyon National Park and "is safe and in good health," but did not release any other details.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

Officials said Saturday that a search had started Coleman, who was believed to be traveling alone and indicated he was going hiking in the Grand Canyon.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Your Money