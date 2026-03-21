Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of pregnant Seattle woman, unborn child

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The man charged in a 2023 shooting that killed a pregnant Seattle woman and her unborn baby has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Cordell Goosby was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder in the death of 34-year-old Eina Kwon and the shooting of her husband, Sung Kwon, who was also injured.

Eina Kwon and her husband were on their way to work at their Japanese restaurant, Aburiya Bento House, on June 13, 2023, when they stopped at a red light at an intersection around 11:15 a.m.

Goosby allegedly sprinted toward the driver’s side window of their white Tesla with a gun raised.

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"In a short span of time, he fired a gun in the victim’s car window, striking the victims inside the car. After firing all the bullets he had in the gun into the victims’ car, he turned and ran from the scene," prosecutors wrote in court papers, noting that Goosby got rid of the weapon. "The defendant’s actions left a family and community shattered."

Officers later located Goosby, who put his hands in the air and said, "I did it! I did it!" according to court documents.

Then-Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell described the broad daylight shooting as an "unimaginable tragedy."

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Goosby was prohibited from owning a firearm due to his criminal record in Illinois. He allegedly used a stolen gun during the shooting, officials said.

Fox 13 reported that the King County court system said a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity ruling means Goosby "admits that he committed the crimes and agrees to commitment in a state psychiatric hospital."

Experts for both the defense and prosecution evaluated Goosby and determined he was legally insane at the time of the shooting, leading the court to permit the plea, the outlet reported.

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Goosby’s future release would depend on approval from multiple state and court entities, the station added.