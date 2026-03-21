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Seattle

Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of pregnant Seattle woman, unborn child

Cordell Goosby admitted to shooting Eina Kwon in 2023 and will be committed to a state psychiatric hospital pending future review

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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The man charged in a 2023 shooting that killed a pregnant Seattle woman and her unborn baby has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Cordell Goosby was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder in the death of 34-year-old Eina Kwon and the shooting of her husband, Sung Kwon, who was also injured.

Eina Kwon and her husband were on their way to work at their Japanese restaurant, Aburiya Bento House, on June 13, 2023, when they stopped at a red light at an intersection around 11:15 a.m.

Goosby allegedly sprinted toward the driver’s side window of their white Tesla with a gun raised.

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Man shown in booking photo in split next to family wearing bunny ears.

Cordell Goosby was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2023 shooting that killed Eina Kwon and her unborn baby in Seattle. (Cook County County Sheriff/GoFundMe)

"In a short span of time, he fired a gun in the victim’s car window, striking the victims inside the car. After firing all the bullets he had in the gun into the victims’ car, he turned and ran from the scene," prosecutors wrote in court papers, noting that Goosby got rid of the weapon. "The defendant’s actions left a family and community shattered."

Officers later located Goosby, who put his hands in the air and said, "I did it! I did it!" according to court documents.

Then-Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell described the broad daylight shooting as an "unimaginable tragedy."

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Eina Kwon holds her belly as she stands smiling next to her husbandd

Authorities said Cordell Goosby was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting that killed Eina Kwon and her unborn child. (Facebook)

Goosby was prohibited from owning a firearm due to his criminal record in Illinois. He allegedly used a stolen gun during the shooting, officials said.

Fox 13 reported that the King County court system said a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity ruling means Goosby "admits that he committed the crimes and agrees to commitment in a state psychiatric hospital."

Experts for both the defense and prosecution evaluated Goosby and determined he was legally insane at the time of the shooting, leading the court to permit the plea, the outlet reported.

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Pregnant Seattle mother Eina Kwon, 34, was fatally shot in her car on June 13, 2023, in front of her husband, Sung Kwon, by a man suffering a mental health crisis.

Pregnant Seattle mother Eina Kwon, 34, was fatally shot in her car on June 13, 2023, in front of her husband, Sung Kwon, by a man suffering a mental health crisis. (Fox13 screenshot)

Goosby’s future release would depend on approval from multiple state and court entities, the station added.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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