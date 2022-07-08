Expand / Collapse search
National Parks
Man found dead at White Sands National Park

New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A man was found dead off-trail at New Mexico's White Sands National Park. 

In a release, the National Park Service said that White Sands' park rangers initiated a search over the Fourth of July holiday weekend after locating an unoccupied vehicle in the park.

White Sands Missile Range, the U.S. Army, Holloman Air Force Base, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Search and Rescue and affiliated groups all assisted in the search and recovery operation.

At 11:02 a.m. MT on Tuesday, search and rescue teams discovered the deceased male. 

White sand dunes are seen in White Sands National Monument park, known for its rare white sand dunes made of gypsum minerals, near Alamogordo, New Mexico, September 27, 2017. 

New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident. No further information was given.

A woman carries a sled used for sledding the white sand dunes of White Sands National Monument park area near Alamogordo, New Mexico October 6, 2015. 

Temperatures in the area have been in the 90s this week and the park service warned that it is critical for visitors to be prepared and "know [their] limitations" amidst the extreme summer heat.

A camper is seen on the ridge of a dune in White Sands National Monument park, the largest of its kind in the world, known for its rare white sand dunes made of gypsum minerals, near Alamogordo, New Mexico, September 27, 2017. 

For hikers at White Sands National Park, the park recommends starting at the coolest part of the day – not when the temperature is at or above 85 degrees, as there is no shade or water along any of the trails. 

Hikers should bring at least 1 gallon of water per person per day and high-energy snacks, in addition to wearing proper apparel. 

