California
Published

Park rangers in California help revive man at beach

The National Park Service said they took over patient care

By Julia Musto | Fox News
National Park Service (NPS) rangers helped to rescue a man from northern California's South Beach.

The agency said Tuesday that at approximately 12:30 p.m. PDT the park was notified by the Marin County Sheriff's Department that an adult male was reported to be unresponsive after being found face down in the surf. 

He had been surfing there with friends who pulled him from the water and began CPR.

The NPS said that rangers responded to the scene and took over patient care, eventually detecting a pulse and that the victim was breathing. 

A view of Point Reyes National Seashore's Kehoe Beach is seen in Inverness, Calif., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. 

A view of Point Reyes National Seashore's Kehoe Beach is seen in Inverness, Calif., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.  (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

He was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital via Marin County’s Henry 1 helicopter.

Personnel from the Inverness Fire Department, California State Parks and Marin County Fire Department also responded to and assisted with the incident. 

A herd of elephant seals are seen along the Drakes Beach, which was closed during partial federal government shutdown, in Drakes Beach, California, in this recent photo released on Jan. 30, 2019. 

A herd of elephant seals are seen along the Drakes Beach, which was closed during partial federal government shutdown, in Drakes Beach, California, in this recent photo released on Jan. 30, 2019.  (Courtesy Point Reyes National Seashore/NPS/Handout via REUTERS )

No further details about the incident are available and it is currently under investigation by the National Park Service.

Point Reyes National Seashore's Kehoe Beach is seen in Inverness, Calif., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. 

Point Reyes National Seashore's Kehoe Beach is seen in Inverness, Calif., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.  (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

A few closures are in effect and may affect visits to Kule Loklo and Point Reyes Beach. 

"Kite flying and kiteboarding are prohibited at Abbotts Lagoon and along sections of the Point Reyes Beach and Limantour Beach," it said.

