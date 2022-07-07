Expand / Collapse search
Body found at Lake Mead by park rangers

Lake Mead's water levels are declining due to ongoing drought

By Julia Musto | Fox News
The National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands. 

An adult woman had gone missing in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30, 2022. 

Park rangers located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The Clark County medical examiner was contacted and headed to the scene to confirm the victim's identity and determine the cause of death. 

3 MEN MISSING AFTER JUMPING IN SACRAMENTO COUNTY RIVER TO SAVE CHILD

A vehicle towing personal watercraft drives past a sign welcoming visitors to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on July 01, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada.

A vehicle towing personal watercraft drives past a sign welcoming visitors to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on July 01, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The incident is under investigation.

NPS notes that there are seasonal trail closures around Lake Mead.

The ongoing drought has reshaped the park's shorelines, and of June, Lake Mead’s depth is the lowest it’s been since 1937.

A sign for Lake Mead's launch ramp that says "closed"

A sign for Lake Mead's launch ramp that says "closed" (National Park Service/Twitter)

LAKE MEAD, HOOVER DAM FACE HISTORICALLY LOW WATER LEVELS AMID DROUGHT

As water levels decline, the park service pointed out that extending launch ramps has become more difficult and more expensive due to the topography.

A WWII ear landing craft used to transport troops or tanks was revealed on the shoreline near the Lake Mead Marina as the waterline continues to lower at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Boulder City. 

A WWII ear landing craft used to transport troops or tanks was revealed on the shoreline near the Lake Mead Marina as the waterline continues to lower at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Boulder City.  (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Earlier this year, additional remains were found by Lake Mead boaters. 

Those found in a barrel at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area in May were being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as a homicide.

Fox News' Ashley Soriano contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.