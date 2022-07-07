Body found at Lake Mead by park rangers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands.

An adult woman had gone missing in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30, 2022.

Park rangers located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The Clark County medical examiner was contacted and headed to the scene to confirm the victim's identity and determine the cause of death.

The incident is under investigation.

NPS notes that there are seasonal trail closures around Lake Mead.

The ongoing drought has reshaped the park's shorelines, and of June, Lake Mead’s depth is the lowest it’s been since 1937.

As water levels decline, the park service pointed out that extending launch ramps has become more difficult and more expensive due to the topography.

Earlier this year, additional remains were found by Lake Mead boaters.

Those found in a barrel at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area in May were being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as a homicide.

Fox News' Ashley Soriano contributed to this report.