Colorado
Published

Man fatally struck by car on Colorado interstate after running from deputies

CO police say the man gave a fake name, ran away

Associated Press
A man pulled over for a traffic stop along a northern Colorado interstate was killed when he ran from deputies and was hit by a vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect was stopped along Interstate 25 near Fort Collins at 9:15 p.m. Saturday for driving with an expired registration, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The man allegedly gave a fake name and then ran from deputies, who deployed a Taser against the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

COLORADO MAN WHO FATALLY SHOT 12-YEAR-OLD BOY IN STOLEN CAR WON'T BE CHARGED

The man was struck by a passing vehicle and later pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. The identity of the deceased man was not immediately released.

A man was struck by a car in Colorado after fleeing from police. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Fort Collins police will lead the investigation into the death.

Police spokeswoman Erin Feit declined to say if the Taser was used successfully on the suspect before he was hit by the vehicle.