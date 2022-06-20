Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Man fatally shot at Seattle homeless encampment

Man shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle

Associated Press
Authorities say a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports police became aware of the shooting in the early hours of Monday when a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. reported someone had been shot at an encampment in West Seattle.

Police found the man who was shot upon arrival to the scene. When medics from Seattle Fire Department arrived, they declared him dead.

A man was shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle.

A man was shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle.

Police have not released the name of the man, nor other details.

It is unclear what relationship the shooter, who police have not yet identified, or the victim had to the encampment.

