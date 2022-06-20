New York City crime: 1 dead, 8 injured in Harlem shooting during Father's Day weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting in Harlem over Father's Day weekend has left at least one person dead and eight others injured, police said.

The New York Police Department said the victims included seven adult males and two women. Five of the victims were transported via emergency services to Harlem Hospital, while the other four victims were driven in private vehicles, police said.

The victim who died was a 21-years-old man, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The shooting happened at East 139th Street and 5th Ave at around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, police said. The victims were shot along a footpath under the Madison Avenue bridge.

The victims were believed to be at a Father's Day BBQ or another social event, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No additional details were provided. It is not immediately clear what led to the shooting.