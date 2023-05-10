Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Man fatally shot co-worker at Virginia hospital following altercation

VA man was taken into custody, charged with maliciously shooting within a building

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An altercation between two co-workers at a Virginia hospital led to a fatal shooting early Wednesday, police said.

Richmond police said they are working with the VCU Police Department to investigate the shooting at the VCU Medical Center.

Police said in a news release that officers from both departments received an emergency call at about 12:04 a.m. reporting shots fired and an active threat inside the medical center. Officers determined that the two employees had an altercation in a stairwell, which resulted in one of the co-workers shooting the other. Police identified the victim as Ty'Quan White, 25, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA PARENTS HARASSED, THREATENED FOR SPEAKING OUT, OPPOSING LGBT TEACHING IN SCHOOLS: ‘I WOULD SHOOT HIM’

VA FOX News graphic

Police said a man fatally shot his co-worker at a Virginia hospital following an altercation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the shooting suspect, Christopher Boisseau, 24, of Henrico, was taken into custody and charged with maliciously shooting within a building. They said additional charges are pending. It could not immediately be determined if Boisseau has retained a lawyer to represent him.

VCU police briefly locked down the building. No other injuries were reported.

Police did not immediately release details on what jobs the men held at the hospital.