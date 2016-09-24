Man faces life in prison for murder of transgender woman

A man faces life in prison after a jury found him guilty in the fatal shooting and burning of a transgender woman in southwest Florida.

The Naples Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2ddV8r2 ) that 47-year-old Terry Brady of Fort Meyers was convicted of second-degree murder on Thursday in Lee County.

Prosecutors say Brady fatally shot 31-year-old Yaz'min Schancez in June 2014, burned her and dumped the remains behind a dumpster.

Investigators found a handgun in Brady's apartment that matched the bullets used to kill Schancez, and which had his DNA on it.

In addition, gas station surveillance video tied him to the area where the body was found.

Brady is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31.

___

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com