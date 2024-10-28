Man dressed up as iconic Halloween villain scares drivers in standstill traffic: video

Arizonans stuck in standstill traffic were recently entertained — and terrified — by a costumed driver who went rogue this weekend.

Driver Ryan Blauvet posted the footage in a Facebook group for Prescott residents on Sunday. According to FOX 10 Phoenix, the dashcam video was filmed near Black Canyon City, which is located around 45 minutes north of downtown Phoenix.

In his social media post, Blauvet said that the incident took place on Interstate 17. Drivers were stuck in standstill traffic for hours.

The video shows a man in a Michael Myers-like mask holding a knife and creeping around the side of the road.

Dressed in black clothing and resembling the "Halloween" character, the man appeared to gawk at the cars' windows and license plates.

"This afternoon, traffic was parked on the 17 for 2+ hours," Blauvet wrote on Facebook. "I saw Michael Myers running around and decided to blast the Halloween theme song."

"He fell into character and made the wait more fun," he added.

Blauvet also shared a video of him fist-bumping the man. In his Facebook post, the Arizonan said that he didn't catch the man's name.

"If anyone knows who this was feel free to forward to him or tag him," he wrote.

The video was met with amusement by local residents who enjoyed the video. The footage got over 1,000 likes in the local Facebook group.

"The world needs more of this kind of light hearted fun right now. Thanks for sharing," one Facebook user wrote.

"That's too cool!" another said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Blauvet for comment, but did not immediately hear back.