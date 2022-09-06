Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Man dies in car crash inside Phoenix airport parking garage

The man’s car struck a wall on the roof level of the Phoenix airport parking garage, but causes of the fatal crash are still unknown

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities on Monday were trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash in a parking garage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police said a man died Sunday morning when the car he was driving struck a wall on the roof level of the Terminal 4 parking garage.

The crash forced the closure of some lanes on the north side of Terminal 4 for several hours as crews dealt with repairs and the roof level also restricted as police investigated the crash.

Torrey Reid died after crashing his car against a wall on the roof level of the Phoenix airport parking garage on Sept. 4, 2022. 

Torrey Reid died after crashing his car against a wall on the roof level of the Phoenix airport parking garage on Sept. 4, 2022. 

LOS ANGELES DRIVER SPEEDING THROUGH INTERSECTION KILLS 5, INCLUDING PREGNANT WOMAN, IN FIERY CRASH

Police on Monday identified the driver of the car that crashed as 54-year-old Torrey Reid, but no other information about him was immediately released.