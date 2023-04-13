Expand / Collapse search
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks in Baltimore

Baltimore Police Department has launched a homicide investigation

Police in Baltimore say they're conducting a homicide investigation after a man was pushed onto some subway tracks and electrocuted.

The Baltimore Police Department said in a statement that the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Port Discovery subway station.

Police said a man was fatally electrocuted after he was pushed onto subway tracks in Baltimore.  

Police said a man was fatally electrocuted after he was pushed onto subway tracks in Baltimore.  

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was standing near the edge of the platform when an unidentified male pushed him from behind, causing him to fall onto tracks, thus electrocuting him," the department's statement said. "The unidentified male fled the scene to an unknown destination."

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. He was 28 years old.