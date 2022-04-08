Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida police hunt for suspect who shot dog in the face

The dog is currently recovering at an emergency veterinary clinic

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Florida are looking for a man who shot a dog in the face on April 2.

An unidentified man got out of a four-door Honda Accord at around 7:15 p.m. and shot one round at Boots, a male chocolate lab mix, who was loose at the time. The dog was shot in the snout, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

The unidentified male fled the scene after shooting the dog with an unidentified female.

Boots was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic following the incident.

The one-year-old dog sustained a fractured lower right jaw as a result of the incident, and several teeth were knocked out. 

Boots is now recovering at the emergency veterinary clinic, according to the sheriff's office.

The unidentified man is described by the sheriff's office as approximately 6 ft. tall and has short deadlocked hair with red highlighted tips.

Any individual with information that could assist in finding the suspect is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Your Money