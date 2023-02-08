Man dead after shootout with Chicago police

An armed man who was involved in an altercation early Wednesday outside a Chicago bar was fatally shot by police officers during an exchange of gunfire in an alley, police said.

Officers were called to the scene about 3 a.m. CT about a person with a gun when the suspect ran into an alley and exchanged gunfire with officers, said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER ACQUITTED IN SELF-DEFENSE SHOOTING OF UNARMED MAN AT RED LINE STATION

The suspect was shot and died at the scene, he said. The man's name was not immediately released.

Brown said two officers were involved in the shooting and while they were not hurt the officers were taken to area hospitals for observation purposes. He said one officer is a 12-year veteran and the other is a probationary officer.

Brown said a firearm was recovered at the shooting scene. He said there is officer body camera footage of the incident and likely other video footage as well.

CHICAGO POLICE WITNESS DOUBLE SHOOTING BEFORE FIRING BACK

Police said the shooting occurred after police were called to the area after an armed man had threatened a security guard outside a bar in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting and the officers will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, Brown said.