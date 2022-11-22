Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Chicago police officer acquitted in self-defense shooting of unarmed man at Red Line station

Hired in 2017, Officer Melvina Bogard has never been disciplined as an officer

John Salvatore
By John Salvatore | Fox News
close
Moscow, Idaho police warn community to stay vigilant as manhunt continues Video

Moscow, Idaho police warn community to stay vigilant as manhunt continues

Former DC Police Detective Ted Williams on how the community is responding to the Idaho murder investigation and concern that the crime scene may have been contaminated

A Chicago judge acquitted a police officer who shot an unarmed man in Chicago at the CTA's Red Line Grand station in 2020. 

The officer, Melvina Bogard, said she shot Ariel Roman strictly out of self-defense. Roman's attorney argued that Bogard's claim "completely contradicts the clear video evidence." 

However, presiding Judge Joseph Claps did not feel that Roman was credible on the stand. 

Chicago Police Officer Melvina Bogard, left, is acquitted of a 2020 shooting of an unarmed man.

Chicago Police Officer Melvina Bogard, left, is acquitted of a 2020 shooting of an unarmed man. (WFLD-TV)

According to prosecutors, it was Bogard's partner, officer Bernard Butler, who had told Bogard to "shoot" Roman, who was hit in the hip and buttocks.

Roman was charged with drug violations and resisting arrest, but both charges were dropped. 

OFF-DUTY VERMONT SHERIFF'S DEPUTY SHOT BY POLICE IN NEW YORK AFTER REFUSING TO DROP GUN

Tim Grace, Bogard's lawyer, said Roman refused to comply with orders from the officers, while having "enough cocaine" in his system to put down a horse. Roman also pushed Bogard and Butler to the edge of the platform after bending their handcuffs. 

Roman refused to hand over his ID when prompted by the officers, saying his reason for ignoring their demands was due to his anxiety, as well as a fellow commuter pestering him.

Chicago police officers Melvina Bogard and Bernard Butler trying to arrest Ariel Roman

Chicago police officers Melvina Bogard and Bernard Butler trying to arrest Ariel Roman (WFLD-TV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bogard is an active member of her church and comes from a family of police officers. Her mother recently retired from the Chicago Police Department after 25 years. 

Hired in 2017, Bogard has never been disciplined as an officer.