Massachusetts
Published

Man who crashed into Massachusetts Apple Store, killing 1, out on bail

Bradley Rein was charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Truck slams into Apple Store near Boston Video

Truck slams into Apple Store near Boston

At least one person died and more than one dozen were injured at the store in Hingham, Massachusetts.

A man who crashed into an Apple Store in a town near Boston last month has been released on bail, the Plymouth County district attorney said. 

One person was killed and another 19 injured when Bradley Rein, 53, crashed into the store on Nov. 21. 

Rein was arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

DRIVER IN DEADLY MASSACHUSETTS APPLE STORE CRASH SAYS HIS FOOT GOT ‘STUCK ON THE ACCELERATOR,’ ATTORNEY SAYS 

Bradley Rein, is arraigned in Hingham District court on Nov. 22 in Hingham, Massachusetts.

He was released on $100,000 bail this week with the stipulation that he’s not allowed to drive. 

A law enforcement official, center, examines an SUV inside an Apple Store on Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts. The crash left a large hole in the glass front of the Apple Store and killed one person. 

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was killed when Rein crashed through the front window of the store in Hingham, Massachusetts.

MASSACHUSETTS PICKUP TRUCK DRIVER CRASHES INTO NEW HAMPSHIRE RESTAURANT, INJURING 4 

District court Judge Heather Bradley listens as Bradley Rein is arraigned at Hingham district court. His bail has been set at $100,000 and he is not allowed to drive while the case is pending, according to The Patriot Ledger.

Rein told police his foot caught on the accelerator when he was looking for another store, with his attorney describing it as a horrific accident. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.