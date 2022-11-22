Driver in deadly Massachusetts Apple Store crash says his foot got 'stuck on the accelerator,' attorney says

An attorney representing a Massachusetts man who is facing charges after allegedly driving an SUV into an Apple Store in Hingham, killing one person and injuring 19 others, told a court Tuesday that he tried to brake but could not, as his foot "got stuck on the accelerator."

Bradley Rein, 53, pleaded not guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle during an arraignment hearing at district court in Hingham. Rein was arrested Monday night after an "extensive" investigation by Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police following the incident earlier that morning, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

"Although the outcome of this accident was horrific – and I don’t want to downplay that – it was just that. It was an accident," said Rein’s court-appointed attorney, identified by The Patriot Ledger newspaper as Alison King.

"As you heard from his summary and the state police reports, Mr. Rein was very cooperative with the police, agreed to searches, to breathalyzers, to speaking with them. He was not under the influence of alcohol – he blew a 0.0 on a preliminary breathalyzer, and the blood draw should come back with nothing in his system as well," she continued.

"As he explained, his foot got stuck on the accelerator – as he explained to me -- between the accelerator pedals and the side," the lawyer added. "He tried to move his foot and get it unstuck. He also tried to brake with his other foot while he was doing that, but he was unable to."

In a police report, Rein told State Trooper Andrew Chiachio following the crash that he drove to the strip mall where the Apple Store was located to repair a lens in his eyeglasses, which he was not wearing at the time of the incident, according to The Patriot Ledger.

"While driving in the area of Barnes and Noble, Mr. Rein stated his right foot became stuck on the accelerator and his vehicle accelerated," the newspaper quoted the trooper as writing. "Mr. Rein stated he used his left foot to try to brake, but was unable to stop the vehicle and crashed through the front of the Apple Store."

The father of two has no criminal record in Massachusetts, and a drunk driving charge he was hit with years ago in Vermont has been expunged, The Patriot Ledger added.

Rein’s bail has been set at $100,000.

The vehicle in the incident, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner, crashed through the front glass window of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops. Hingham Police had to call for a tow truck to remove it.

Some people had been pinned against a wall by the vehicle, police officials said. The person killed was identified by authorities as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, a New Jersey resident.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Apple said it was "devastated" by Monday's events.

"We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store," the company said. "Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident."

Authorities have not said whether they believe the crash was accidental or intentional.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hingham Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office for further comment.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.