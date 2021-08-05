Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Man chokes woman unconscious, tries to rape her on NYC subway: NYPD

NYPD is still looking for the suspect

By Amanda Woods | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man choked a woman unconscious and then tried to rape her on a Manhattan subway train this week, police said. 

The 40-year-old victim was sitting on a northbound C train, approaching the last stop at 168th Street in Washington Heights around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, when a stranger approached and demanded money, authorities said. 

Then he slammed her into the train car seats and strangled her until she temporarily lost consciousness, cops said. 

The NYPD released this photo of a suspect who allegedly choked a woman unconscious and tried to rape her on a subway train

The NYPD released this photo of a suspect who allegedly choked a woman unconscious and tried to rape her on a subway train (NYPD)

NYC SUBWAY RESCUE: DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS GOOD SAMARITAN BRINGING MAN IN WHEELCHAIR TO SAFETY

He then placed his hands inside her bra and attempted to rape her, police said. 

When the train pulled into the station, the sicko allegedly dragged the woman onto the platform before taking off. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Surveillance video released late Wednesday shows the suspect running out the emergency door.

READ MORE AT NYPOST.COM

Cops are still looking for the suspect.

Your Money