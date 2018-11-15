Man at center of branded women case seeks release on bond

The leader of a New York-based self-improvement group who is accused of branding women and forcing them into unwanted sex has again filed a request to be released on bond.

The Times Union of Albany reports NXIVM (NEHK'-see-uhm) founder Keith Raniere is seeking to be released to home confinement in suburban Clifton Park with electronic monitoring.

Authorities say Raniere ran a secret society of sex slaves who were branded with his initials with the help of television actress Alison Mack and liquor heiress Clare Bronfman.

Raniere's attorneys say in court filings the women were never coerced to have sex, and the branded women were never held down against their will.

Wednesday's motion marks Raniere's third attempt to get released on bond.

His trial is scheduled to begin in March.