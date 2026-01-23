Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Justice Department

Man who allegedly threatened to shoot ICE agents had rifles, body armor and ammo cache, feds say

DOJ claims Justin Mesael Novoa, 21, posted threats on social media

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Exclusive look at challenges ICE agents face in Minnesota Video

Exclusive look at challenges ICE agents face in Minnesota

Fox News' Steve Harrigan reports on the growing unrest in Minnesota on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Columbus, Ohio, man who allegedly posted threats to "shoot" and "blast" federal immigration agents on social media has been federally charged after agents later found rifles, ammunition and body armor inside his home, prosecutors said.

Justin Mesael Novoa, 21, was charged with making threatening interstate communications, including threats to assault or murder a federal law enforcement officer, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.

According to charging documents, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received information last month about threats directed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees on X.

Investigators say Novoa posted a message on June 8, 2025, under the username @Father2High, that said, "they should blast every ice agent they find."

MAN IN CUSTODY FOR ALLEGEDLY THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS INTO LA FEDERAL BUILDING, DOCS SHOW

Redacted tweets of a man who threatened to kill ICE agents on X

Redacted X posts by Justin Mesael Novoa, who allegedly threatened to kill ICE agents on social media. (Department of Justice)

Prosecutors say the same account later posted another message on Nov. 9, 2025, stating: "can’t wait to shoot these p---y ice agents and r------d maga maggots."

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Novoa’s home in December 2025, according to court filings.

During the search, authorities seized two rifles, two shotguns and one handgun, along with ammunition, prosecutors said. Agents also recovered two helmets and body armor, according to the DOJ.

OKLAHOMA MAN CHARGED WITH THREATENING TO KILL ICE AGENTS, MAGA REPUBLICANS ONLINE

Pictures of a hand gun and rifles

DOJ records show the guns recovered by law enforcement agents from Novoa's house. (Department of Justice)

A pro-Palestinian flag was also pictured hanging on a wall inside Novoa's house near the guns and body armor.

Threatening to kill a federal officer carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, while making threatening interstate communications may result in up to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

FBI NABS FLORIDA MAN WITH ALLEGED PLAN TO LIVESTREAM NEO-NAZI TERROR ATTACK, GRAPHIC SIGNAL MESSAGES RECOVERED

Photos of weapons, two helmets and a plate carrier

DOJ photos show items allegedly recovered from Novoa's residence, including a pro-Palestinian flag. (Department of Justice)

The case was announced by Dominick S. Gerace II, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Jared Murphey, acting special agent in charge of ICE Homeland Security Investigations Detroit. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Prichard, according to the DOJ.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A criminal complaint contains allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The DOJ did not indicate whether additional charges are expected and no injuries were reported in connection with the case.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
Close modal

Continue