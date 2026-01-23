Man who allegedly threatened to shoot ICE agents had rifles, body armor and ammo cache, feds say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Columbus, Ohio, man who allegedly posted threats to "shoot" and "blast" federal immigration agents on social media has been federally charged after agents later found rifles, ammunition and body armor inside his home, prosecutors said.

Justin Mesael Novoa, 21, was charged with making threatening interstate communications, including threats to assault or murder a federal law enforcement officer, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.

According to charging documents, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received information last month about threats directed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees on X.

Investigators say Novoa posted a message on June 8, 2025, under the username @Father2High, that said, "they should blast every ice agent they find."

Prosecutors say the same account later posted another message on Nov. 9, 2025, stating: "can’t wait to shoot these p---y ice agents and r------d maga maggots."

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Novoa’s home in December 2025, according to court filings.

During the search, authorities seized two rifles, two shotguns and one handgun, along with ammunition, prosecutors said. Agents also recovered two helmets and body armor, according to the DOJ.

A pro-Palestinian flag was also pictured hanging on a wall inside Novoa's house near the guns and body armor.

Threatening to kill a federal officer carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, while making threatening interstate communications may result in up to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

The case was announced by Dominick S. Gerace II, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Jared Murphey, acting special agent in charge of ICE Homeland Security Investigations Detroit. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Prichard, according to the DOJ.

A criminal complaint contains allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The DOJ did not indicate whether additional charges are expected and no injuries were reported in connection with the case.