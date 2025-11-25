FBI nabs Florida man with alleged plan to livestream neo-Nazi terror attack, graphic Signal messages recovered

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was arrested after an FBI investigation linked him to multiple extremist group chats on the encrypted messaging app Signal, where agents claim he used aliases to share disturbing graphic messages, detailed instructions for explosives and violent neo-Nazi propaganda.

Lucas Alexander Temple, 20, is facing federal charges for distribution of information regarding the manufacturing or use of explosives, and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun, according to court documents.

According to criminal complaints, Temple shared a hand-drawn diagram of a homemade detonator, linked to YouTube videos describing how to synthesize TNT and construct blasting caps, and posted a 122-page extremist manual filled with white supremacist rhetoric.

Investigators said the chats also included graphic discussions promoting rape, torture and murder, including the killing of non-White children.

Screenshots of messages allegedly sent by Temple's aliases included phrases like, "How long would it take to rape a femboy to death?" and discussions about sexually assaulting men.

Temple's online aliases were linked to his true identity through personal details shared in chats — including his age, job at a grocery store, and a family museum visit — and were verified with state records and security footage, according to the complaint.

While executing a search warrant at Temple's home on Thursday, FBI agents found neo-Nazi propaganda, a book related to Columbine High School shooters Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, along with a Springfield Model 67 Series E shotgun with a barrel shorter than 18 inches.

The barrel was allegedly sawed off, and found in a separate area by investigators.

ATF records confirmed Temple was not registered to have the weapon.

Agents also found a handwritten note that said, "Plans: Wear body cams for livestream. Notify friends of livestream. Put flags on car. Play music on car speakers during operation. Place motion-activated bombs in doorways (for cops)."

Temple was taken into custody following the search.

During his initial court appearance, magistrate Judge Amanda Arnold Sansone ordered that he remain detained pending trial, finding he posed a serious danger to others.