Oklahoma man charged with threatening to kill ICE agents, MAGA Republicans online

An Oklahoma man has been federally charged with threatening to kill U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, "MAGA Republicans" and politicians in a series of comments posted on YouTube, the Justice Department said.

Taylor Ryan Prigmore, 30, was arrested Monday after being accused of posting the comments in several videos between May 9, 2025, and Jan. 17, federal prosecutors said.

"As attacks on law enforcement rise around the country, this Department of Justice will continue to identify and prosecute violent threats against the brave men and women who keep us safe," said Attorney General Pam Bondi. "Hiding behind a screen will not protect you from severe legal consequences."

On Saturday, the FBI was alerted by Google regarding several threatening statements made by a YouTube user alleged to be Prigmore, according to a criminal complaint.

"Based on the content of comments that were uploaded to the YouTube video service, Google believes that there presently exists an emergency involving imminent death or serious bodily injury to a person or persons, and that immediate disclosure to you of certain information is required to avert the emergency," the message from Google to the FBI states.

"The comments have been deleted but are attached to this message for your convenience, as well as information on the account associated with the comments."

Under the username "Adrian Tepes," Prigmore posted threats in the comments sections of several videos, prosecutors said.

"C*vil w*r. I can't wait for the opportunity to k*ll people like you. Tell your friends," Prigmore is accused of writing Jan. 17 on a video titled "Virginians to vote on four constitutional amendments."

In another video on the same day, the affidavit alleges, he wrote, "You are late as hell. Prep for civil w*r. Prep for d*th c*mps. Prep for k*illing f*ederal *g*nts."

In another, Prigmore allegedly said he was preparing to kill federal agents and that President Donald Trump "needs to die to save lives."

In other posts, Prigmore appeared angry at Trump for threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act amid violent clashes between ICE agents and anti-ICE agitators in Minnesota, according to the affidavit.

"What is the 2nd amendment for? Ending maga," he is accused of writing. In another, he allegedly urged others users to buy a gun and kill law enforcement officers.

ICE agents have faced a sharp uptick in attacks during the Trump administration's campaign to deport criminal illegal immigrants.

"This individual allegedly made statements that he would kill ICE agents and others. If you threaten to harm law enforcement officers, the FBI and our partners will find you and hold you accountable," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "There will be no free passes for threats against the hard-working men and women who wear the badge and protect our communities."

READ THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

Prigmore faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines. He appeared in federal court Monday and was ordered held pending trial.