Man accused of threatening to kill member of Congress arrested steps from Senate building

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers on Tuesday arrested a man accused of threatening to kill a member of Congress just steps from a Senate office building.

Richard Griffin, 43, of Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with threats to do bodily harm after allegedly threatening to kill a member of Congress.

At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the USCP Rapid Response Team spotted Griffin from a bulletin about the suspect issued Oct. 28 by the USCP’s Threat Assessment Section.

Police said Griffin was stopped before he could attempt to go through security screening at the Delaware Avenue door of the Russell Senate Office Building.

"We will not tolerate any threats to the Members of Congress, their families, or staff," USCP Chief Michael Sullivan wrote in a statement. "Our officers, agents, and professional staff worked relentlessly to bring offenders to justice. We have a zero-tolerance stance when it comes to threats."

Griffin has a history of emailing a Congressional office and various government officials and law enforcement agencies, according to officials.

"Today’s arrest is further evidence of the fact that our officers remain vigilant during this heightened threat environment," Assistant Chief for Uniformed Operations Sean Gallagher wrote in a statement. "We are all proud of the work they do around the clock to keep the Congressional community safe."

It is unclear which member of Congress was threatened or whether Griffin had any weapons at the time of his arrest.

USCP did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.