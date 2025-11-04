Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

Man accused of threatening to kill member of Congress arrested steps from Senate building

Pennsylvania suspect allegedly had history of emailing congressional offices and government officials, police say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Capitol Police arrest man who disrupted debate on Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' Video

Capitol Police arrest man who disrupted debate on Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

A man was arrested on Sunday by Capitol Police after interrupting the Senate debate on President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers on Tuesday arrested a man accused of threatening to kill a member of Congress just steps from a Senate office building.

Richard Griffin, 43, of Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with threats to do bodily harm after allegedly threatening to kill a member of Congress.

At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the USCP Rapid Response Team spotted Griffin from a bulletin about the suspect issued Oct. 28 by the USCP’s Threat Assessment Section.

A Capitol Police officer stands guard outside the U.S. Capitol building with the Washington Monument in the background.

The suspect was arrested outside a Senate building in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER DIRECTS INVESTIGATION AFTER SWASTIKA VANDALISM DISCOVERED IN DC OFFICE

Police said Griffin was stopped before he could attempt to go through security screening at the Delaware Avenue door of the Russell Senate Office Building.

"We will not tolerate any threats to the Members of Congress, their families, or staff," USCP Chief Michael Sullivan wrote in a statement. "Our officers, agents, and professional staff worked relentlessly to bring offenders to justice. We have a zero-tolerance stance when it comes to threats."

Capitol building, police car

The U.S. Capitol Police Rapid Response Team recognized Griffin from a BOLO issued Oct. 28. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

TED CRUZ SAYS HATE SPEECH 'ABSOLUTELY' PROTECTED BY FIRST AMENDMENT FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Griffin has a history of emailing a Congressional office and various government officials and law enforcement agencies, according to officials.

"Today’s arrest is further evidence of the fact that our officers remain vigilant during this heightened threat environment," Assistant Chief for Uniformed Operations Sean Gallagher wrote in a statement. "We are all proud of the work they do around the clock to keep the Congressional community safe."

A patch for a United States Capitol Police Officer

It is unclear if the suspect had any weapons at the time of his arrest. (U.S. Capitol Police)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear which member of Congress was threatened or whether Griffin had any weapons at the time of his arrest.

USCP did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue