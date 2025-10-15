Expand / Collapse search
Vandalism

Republican lawmaker directs investigation after swastika vandalism discovered in DC office

Capitol police investigating after altered American flag found pinned in Ohio congressman's workspace

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Democratic lawmakers storm Speaker Johnson's office amid shutdown Video

Democratic lawmakers storm Speaker Johnson's office amid shutdown

Democratic lawmakers stormed House Speaker Mike Johnson's office on Wednesday, demanding that he swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) is investigating after Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, reported vandalism in his Washington, D.C. office that included a swastika.

Images obtained by Politico show an American flag altered with a swastika pinned on one of the cubicles in Taylor's office.

A pocket Constitution and congressional calendar were also spotted in the photo, allegedly taken near a staffer's desk.

Photo of Rep. Dave Taylor looking to the right

Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, condemned the offensive symbol in a statement Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

POLITICAL VIOLENCE SURGES ACROSS AMERICA AS LAWMAKERS FACE GROWING THREATS AT HOME

Taylor's office released a statement Wednesday afternoon, noting he condemns the symbols "in the strongest terms."

"I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office," the lawmaker wrote. "The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms."

US Capitol Washington DC

The vandalism allegedly occurred at the lawmaker's Washington, D.C., office. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

PROTESTERS CAUGHT ON CAMERA DELIVERING COFFIN TO GOP CONGRESSMAN'S FRONT DOOR IN MOCK FUNERAL PROCESSION

Taylor said when he found out about the vandalism, he immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside USCP, which remains ongoing.

"No further comment will be provided until it has been completed," according to Taylor's office.

A picture of a US Capitol Police officer in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Police is investigating the incident, according to officials. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

ANTISEMITIC GRAFFITI PROMPTS HATE CRIME PROBE AT ISRAELI-AMERICAN COUNCIL HQ IN LOS ANGELES

Taylor, who represents Ohio’s Second District in the U.S. House of Representatives, is a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and House Agriculture Committee. 

The husband and father of three also serves as co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Rural Broadband Caucus.

USCP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, with an automatic reply citing office closures due to the federal government shutdown.

