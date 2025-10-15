Republican lawmaker directs investigation after swastika vandalism discovered in DC office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) is investigating after Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, reported vandalism in his Washington, D.C. office that included a swastika.

Images obtained by Politico show an American flag altered with a swastika pinned on one of the cubicles in Taylor's office.

A pocket Constitution and congressional calendar were also spotted in the photo, allegedly taken near a staffer's desk.

Taylor's office released a statement Wednesday afternoon, noting he condemns the symbols "in the strongest terms."

"I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office," the lawmaker wrote. "The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms."

Taylor said when he found out about the vandalism, he immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside USCP, which remains ongoing.

"No further comment will be provided until it has been completed," according to Taylor's office.

Taylor, who represents Ohio’s Second District in the U.S. House of Representatives, is a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and House Agriculture Committee.

The husband and father of three also serves as co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Rural Broadband Caucus.

USCP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, with an automatic reply citing office closures due to the federal government shutdown.