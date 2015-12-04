Man accused of recording children changing clothes at Pennsylvania park for years

A man accused of secretly recording children changing clothes at a Pennsylvania amusement park and water park for several years faces child pornography charges, prosecutors revealed Thursday.

Kurt Eichert, 51, made the recordings between 2005 and 2015 at Dorney Park in Allentown, according to U.S. Attorney Zane David Memeger. The charges include one count of production of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography, according to Fox 29.

Eichert previously received probation for filming teenage boys changing clothes at nearby Wildwater Kingdom in 1996, The Morning Call reports. His attorney, John Waldron, argued at the time that Eichert did not intend to hurt anyone, and had planned only to watch the tape in his own home, according to the newspaper.

Police reportedly say he does not work at Dorney Park. If convicted on the new charges, he could go to prison for 15 to 80 years.

