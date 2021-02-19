Man accused of assaulting Asian woman in Queens released without bail less than 24 hours after arrested

A man accused of harassing and assaulting an Asian woman in New York City this week was released Friday morning without bail and under supervision less than 24 hours after he was arrested, the Queens District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Patrick Mateo, 47, was arrested Thursday morning at 8:10 a.m. ET in Queens after a video of him allegedly pushing a 53-year-old Asian woman on Tuesday went viral.

"A 52-year-old female victim reported to police that she was waiting online at a bakery when an unidentified individual engaged her in a verbal dispute," a spokesperson for the NYPD told Fox News. "The individual pushed the victim and [caused] her to hit her head against an object."

The woman was transported by EMS to Booth Memorial Hospital, where she received 10 stitches for a gash on her forehead.

Mateo was released Friday morning around 3 a.m. ET under his own recognizance, according to the Queens District Attorney's Office.

He did not have to post bail because he was charged with assault in the third degree, which is a class A misdemeanor.

Mateo is due in court for these charges on April 21. His attorney declined to comment Friday because it is an open case.

Videos of the incident went viral on the internet, thanks in part to actress Olivia Munn, who is friends with the victim's son.

Hate crimes against Asian individuals have surged 1,900% in New York over the past year, according to NYPD data, with some people attributing the uptick to the coronavirus pandemic.

The wave of attacks led President Joe Biden to issue an executive order last month condemning racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.