Mall of America police standoff ends with suspect in custody

Minnesota authorities initially said reports of shots fired in the mall were false, saying a fight between some youths had been broken up

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano
Authorities on Friday were trying to negotiate with someone initially believed to have a firearm in front of the Mall of America in Minnesota. 

The Bloomington Police Department said officers were in the area of American Boulevard and 24th Avenue, negotiating with an armed male, FOX Minneapolis reported.

The Minnesota Mall of America

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities were responding to an armed man in the area Friday.  (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Crisis Negotiators are communicating with the male and attempting to negotiate a surrender," the department tweeted as the incident unfolded.

The person was taken into police custody around 7:05 p.m. local time and there was no threat to the community, authorities said. Authorities initially said reports of shots fired in the mall were false, saying a fight between some youths had been broken up. 

No weapons were involved. Fox News Digital has reached out to the police. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.