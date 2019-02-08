Malfunctioning freighter blares air horn for more than an hour on Lake Superior

A malfunctioning air horn on a freighter named the "American Spirit" blared for more than an hour Tuesday on Wisconsin's Lake Superior.

The Great Lakes freighter was docked in Twin Ports when its air horn began to blow around 7:30 p.m., MLive.com reported. The horn continued to blow until around 8:35 p.m.

The noise coming from the 1,004-foot freighter was heard as far away as Duluth, Minn., about five miles away, according to Duluth's WDIO-TV and the Duluth News Tribune.

"Thanks to everyone who responded so quickly to fix the issue, and thanks to everyone in East End for your patience," the Superior Police Department posted on their Facebook page.

It's unclear what caused the malfunction of the freighter's air horn.