Maine man who recorded himself sexually abusing 2 children sentenced to 25 years in prison

Travis Kimball, a 22-year-old man from Oxford, Maine, recorded himself sexually abusing two young children with his phone in 2022.

Kimball pleaded guilty in January and was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for the crime.

Prosecutors say Kimball's jobs put him in close proximity to children, including his job at a day care.

Travis Kimball, who pleaded guilty in January, abused the children ages 3 and 7, recorded the acts with his cellphone in April and June of 2022, and attempted to share the images, law enforcement officials said.

Prosecutors described the Oxford man as a predator whose jobs put him in close proximity to children, including one who was abused at the day care while he was employed.

"Mr. Kimball is a 22-year-old who will be a middle-aged man by the time he gets out of prison, but his traumatized young victims and their families will be dealing with the scars from his unconscionable acts far longer," U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said Wednesday in a statement.

His defense attorney said in court documents that Kimball understands his actions were "unconscionable."

"This is a complex case involving very serious conduct committed by a young man who was victimized as a child himself, and who has otherwise lived an exemplary life," Heather Gonzales wrote.

The sentence was imposed by Judge Jon Levy on Wednesday. Kimball was also sentenced to 25 years of probation.