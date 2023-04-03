Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Maine jogger charged by angry cow that escaped from a local farm

ME woman had to get stitches after being cut by the cow's horns

Associated Press
A Maine jogger encountered an angry cow, and it was no joke.

The Farmington Police Department shared details of the encounter on April Fools' Day, a day after the actual encounter, and assured that this was no prank.

The 43-year-old woman was preparing for a jog on the Whistle Stop Trail when she was charged by the cow, which had escaped from a farm. The cow lifted her off the ground with its horns, causing a cut that required stitches, before the jogger escaped, police said.

MAINE GOV. JANET MILLS CONTRACTS COVID-19 FOR SECOND TIME, WILL MISS FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN'S VISIT

A woman from Maine was charged by an escaped cow during a jog. The jogger was lifted off the ground when the angry cow charged her.

The bovine's owner was contacted and secured the animal, along with a pig that had escaped. The matter was forwarded to the district attorney for review.