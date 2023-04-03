Maine Gov. Janet Mills contracts COVID-19 for second time, will miss first lady Jill Biden's visit

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will have to miss a visit by first lady Jill Biden this week because she has contracted COVID-19 for a second time, officials said.

Mills tested positive on Sunday and will isolate for a minimum of five days, consistent with state and federal heath guidelines.

"Other than a scratchy throat, I feel fine," she said Sunday evening in a statement. "I will work remotely over the next few days and I look forward to getting back to the office later this week."

MAINE GOV. JANET MILLS SAYS HER BUDGET PROPOSAL IS SOUND, STATE'S FISCAL HEALTH IS STRONG

Because of the timing, the governor will be in isolation when the first lady, a teacher, pays a visit to Southern Maine Community College in South Portland on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mills, 75, also contracted COVID-19 in April 2022 and recovered quickly. She attributes being fully vaccinated and boosted for her mild symptoms and good prognosis.



