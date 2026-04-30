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Maine

Maine Gov Janet Mills drops out of Democratic race for Senate, signaling she struggled to raise enough money

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
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Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner cites military ‘culture’ for controversial behavior, faces backlash Video

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner cites military ‘culture’ for controversial behavior, faces backlash

In a CBS News interview, Democrat Graham Platner said his time in a "hyper masculine, hyper violent" military culture shaped past controversial views. Republican veterans, including Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Tim Sheehy, pushed back on the claim.

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Maine Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate in her home state on Thursday.

Mills announced the move in a statement posted on X, saying she failed to raise enough funds to support her campaign.

"While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else – the fight – to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources," Mills wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

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