Maine Gov Janet Mills drops out of Democratic race for Senate, signaling she struggled to raise enough money

Maine Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate in her home state on Thursday.
Mills announced the move in a statement posted on X, saying she failed to raise enough funds to support her campaign.
"While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else – the fight – to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources," Mills wrote.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.