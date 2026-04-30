Maine Gov Janet Mills drops out of Democratic race for Senate, signaling she struggled to raise enough money

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Maine Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate in her home state on Thursday.

Mills announced the move in a statement posted on X, saying she failed to raise enough funds to support her campaign.

"While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else – the fight – to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources," Mills wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.