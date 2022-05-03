Maine driver blames GPS for drunken wreck into police station, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maine driver said she was following her GPS navigation when she took a wrong turn and crashed into a local police station over the weekend, but authorities say she was just drunk.

The accident happened in Portland when a 26-year-old woman drove through the Portland Police Department garage, across its pedestrian plaza and then tried to drive down the stairs to Middle Street, police said.

"She said she was following her GPS instructions but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said it was fortunate the woman didn’t strike anyone during the incident. No injuries were reported, and police said the crash resulted in minor property damage.

The woman, whom police didn’t identify, was issued a summons for operating while under the influence.

Facebook users poked fun at the suspected drunken driver’s situation.

"I’ve been very drunk before but never ‘drive through the police department’ drunk," one user wrote.

Another said: "Perhaps her GPS knew she was drunk and figured it would bring her where she needed to be, rather than where she wanted to be."

"I wish all gps would navigate drunk drivers to jail," replied another user.