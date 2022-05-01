Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Alabama police seeking masked woman caught on camera stealing lawnmower with Crimson Tide yard sign

Police said the woman rode the lawnmower into Florida

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Alabama police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman caught on camera riding a stolen lawnmower and pulling a trailer with other stolen items, including a University of Alabama yard sign. 

Flomaton police said the woman – whom they later identified as Madonna Barnhill – is one of several individuals charged in multiple burglaries over the past two weeks. 

A woman riding an allegedly stolen lawnmower after stealing various from a home. 

A woman riding an allegedly stolen lawnmower after stealing various from a home.  (Flomaton Police Department)

Police received a report on April 24 of a burglary at a residence in Flomaton, which is near Alabama’s border with Florida

Surveillance footage showed a masked woman riding a lawnmower while pulling a trailer filled with items stolen from the residence. Police said that a home had been broken into by breaking a lock with a bolt cutter-style tool. 

Police have identified the suspect in the stolen lawnmower case. 

Police have identified the suspect in the stolen lawnmower case.  (Flomaton Police Department)

Investigators determined that the woman drove the lawnmower down multiple streets before traveling into Florida. The lawnmower, the trailer, and the items in it – including the Alabama "A" – were all stolen, police said. 

Police have signed warrants for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree property theft for the following individuals: Madonna Barnhill, Michael Adams, and Jonathan McKinley. 

Police have charged other suspects in the burglary. 

Police have charged other suspects in the burglary.  (Flomaton Police Department)

As of Sunday, the suspects have not been arrested and are considered wanted for arrest, police said. An investigator in the case could not be reached for updates Sunday. 

The other individuals’ involvement in the theft was not immediately clear. Police have urged residents, in light of the burglary, to invest in security cameras. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  