Maine cable company subcontractor dies after falling from bucket lift

Utility wires suspended over Route 4 in Maine caused the man to fall

Associated Press
A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift that encountered utility wires while the vehicle was traveling on a road, officials said.

The man was in the bucket, which was extended, when it hit utility wires suspended over Route 4, which also serves as Main Street in Rangeley, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene from injuries related to the fall on Tuesday morning, she said. The road was closed until 4 p.m.

A subcontractor for a Maine cable company died after falling from an extended bucket lift. 

Both men worked for Consolidated Communications. The incident remains under investigation by Maine State Police and the Department of Labor, Moss said.