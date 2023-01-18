Expand / Collapse search
Vermont
Published

Woman's body found in Vermont recycling processing center

VT State Police are assisting with the investigation

Associated Press
A woman's body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, police said.

The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.

A woman's body was found at a recycling processing center in Vermont.

Vermont State Police are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department.