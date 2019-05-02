Maine boy, 6, dies after being hit by bus while biking: police

Authorities in Maine have identified the first-grade student who was killed Wednesday after being run over by a school bus while riding his bicycle.

The Rumford Police Department said Thursday that 6-year-old Jayce Holt was killed when he was accidentally run over by a school bus driven by Stephen Arsenault, 51.

Holt was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, northbound on the west side of Waldo Street, when police say he began to interact “in some way” with one of the four people on the passing school bus, The Press Herald reported.

The boy, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, entered the crosswalk, unaware that the bus had also made a left turn into his path. Not having enough time to react, Holt and his bike were run over by the left rear tires.

Investigators say that Arsenault, who has maintained a pristine driving record for the last 10 years, has fully cooperated with them and there appeared to be no early indication that he was at fault, The Press Herald reported.

Rumford Elementary, where Holt was a student, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that I let you know that one of our students passed away this afternoon after an accident. We know that the days ahead will be difficult for our entire community,” Principal Jill Bartash’s statement read.