Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine

Maine authorities arrest driver who led police chase for 55 miles

The driver, who nearly hit a game warden investigating a moose complaint in ME, led the pursuit for 90 minutes

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A driver led police on a 55-mile chase in Maine after nearly hitting a game warden who was investigating a moose complaint, police said.

Police said the chase began late Thursday morning after multiple agencies were informed that the vehicle almost hit the warden in Lincoln. The warden had witnessed the vehicle leaving the scene of a suspected trespassing and theft at a pulp and tissue mill and the high-speed pursuit began, police said.

The pursuit ended more than 90 minutes later in Haynesville after police deployed tire deflation mats and other techniques to slow the vehicle. Police said two passengers in the car were taken into custody and charged with crimes including theft and criminal trespassing.

WISCONSIN POLICE OFFICERS RESCUE YOUNG WOMAN WHO SCREAMED 'I WANNA DIE!' IN LAKE MICHIGAN

Maine Fox News graphic

A driver, who led a high-speed police chase for 90 minutes, has been arrested near Lincoln, Maine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Police said the driver fled the scene but was quickly located and charged with numerous offenses.

It was not immediately clear if the driver and passengers had hired attorneys. The driver was transported to Aroostook County Jail and the passengers posted bail.