Wisconsin police officers rescue young woman who screamed 'I wanna die!' in Lake Michigan

A young woman in distress was rescued by police after she intentionally entered the rough shoreline waters of Lake Michigan.

Kenosha Police Department officers came to the aid of the woman in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after she was seen sitting on the rocks near the shoreline by a passerby, who called police.

Officers arrived at the Lake Michigan shore — where they spotted the woman about to throw herself into the water, according to video of the event.

In the video, police officers can be heard saying to the woman perched on the edge of a rock, "Don’t do it! Don't do it!"

Once she slipped down off the rock and into the water, a police officer is then seen quickly jumping in after her — while working with the other officers to try to get her out.

The woman can be heard screaming from the water, "Let me die! I’m not worth it!"

And — "I wanna die!"

The officers insisted that she was worth it and never gave up trying to save her.

"Grab the rope! Grab the rope!"

"You are worth it!" they can be heard saying to her.

They repeatedly urged her, "Grab the rope! Grab the rope!"

After the stunning rescue, which occurred on September 15, the woman as well as one of the officers were treated for hypothermia, according to SWNS.

The Kenosha Police Department posted the video on their Facebook page — describing how the officers effectively saved the woman.

"Officers reacted quickly by utilizing department water rescue equipment and communication to help save the victim," the police department said.

The surface water temperature at Lake Michigan near Kenosha at this time of year is in the mid-60s, according to the NOAA CoastWatch.

All beaches in the area are currently closed for the season, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

