Earthquakes
Published

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled southern California early Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake struck the San Fernando Valley, just north of Los Angeles, around 4:30 a.m. local time at a depth of 4.3 miles, the USGS said.

A second 3.3 magnitude temblor struck the area about eight minutes later, the USGS reported.

The 4.2 temblor shook the San Fernando Valley, north of Los Angeles, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 4.2 temblor shook the San Fernando Valley, north of Los Angeles, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. (U.S. Geological Survey)

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The shaking was felt in Santa Clarita, 8.8 miles northwest of the epicenter, and 11.2 miles southeast in Burbank.

Residents in the Los Angeles area, including celebrities, took to social media to report the quake shook them out of bed.

